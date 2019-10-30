Waitlist to help those relocating from St. Paul’s area public housing opening for short window on Wednesday

The 618 unit Tidewater Gardens public housing project was built in the 1950’s.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk public housing residents looking to get assistance in relocating during the St. Paul’s area reconstruction project have a chance to join the waitlist online on Wednesday.

Residents of Tidewater Gardens, Young Terrace and Calvert Square public housing complexes will all eventually have to vacate.

The applications will be online from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at nrha.myhousing.com. The waitlist is for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV) that assists public housing residents with finding new housing.

To help those without internet access, the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority is reminding residents they can fill out the application for free at these public library locations.

Slover Library, 235 E. Plume St., Norfolk, VA 23510, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch, 111 W. Ocean View Ave., Norfolk, VA 23503, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch at Broad Creek, 1425 Norchester Ave., Norfolk, VA 23504, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Blyden Branch, 879 E. Princess Anne Rd., Norfolk, VA 23504, 10 a.m. –1 p.m.

Horace C. Downing Branch, 555 E. Liberty St., Norfolk, VA 23523, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Campostella Heights Resource Center, 1714 Mt. Vernon Ave., 10 a.m. –1 p.m.

Park Place Branch, 620 West 29th St., Norfolk, VA 23508, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Little Creek Branch, 7853 Tarpon Pl., Norfolk, VA 23518, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

NHRA is also opening its computer lab at NRHA Calvert Square Family Investment Center at 975 Bagnall Road inNorfolk from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and persons with disabilities can fill out applications at Grandy Village Learning Center, 2971 Kimball Loop, Norfolk. People in line by 1 p.m. at both locations are guaranteed admission.

After 1 p.m., the waitlist will close again. The NHRA says the time of application won’t affect your location on the waitlist.

