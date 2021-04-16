VSP vehicles involved in accident in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after an accident that involved Virginia State Troopers in Virginia Beach overnight Friday.

State Police said that around 1:06 a.m., two State Troopers stopped to assist Virginia Beach Police on a traffic stop involving a 2020 Chevrolet Trax on the westbound side of I-264, west of Rosemont Road. Both troopers were parked on the closed shoulder lane with emergency equipment activated.

The driver of the Trax, struck the marked state police unit from behind and pushed it into the other state police unit. The Chevrolet Trax then proceeded to run off the roadway and struck the jersey wall

29 year old Samantha Erwin was identified as the driver and was not injured. Erwin was arrested for a DUI.

The two troopers involved were outside their vehicles at the time of the accident but were not injured.