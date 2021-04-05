Virginia Beach man sentenced to 260 days after military family’s car set on fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been sentenced to 260 days after he was found guilty in a series of events that terrorized a family back in 2019.

In January of 2020, then 45-year-old Theodore Olsen was arrested months after a string of incidents made a military family in Virginia Beach feared for their lives.

From nails in the driveway, graffiti on the garage, nights of rocks being thrown through the window, the incident escalated into the family car being set on fire.

Months after the incident, police arrested Olsen. He was initially charged with one count of felony arson to personal property and one count of misdemeanor destruction of property in connection to the fire in the driveway of the family’s Entrada Drive home.

On Friday, Olsen was found guilty of two counts of destruction of property during his court appearance. He was later sentenced to 730 days with 470 days suspended meaning he will serve 260 days of his sentence.



Court documents stated that his arson charge has been certified to a grand jury.