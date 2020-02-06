VBFD mourning sudden loss of 30-year department veteran

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Fire Department is mourning the sudden loss of a 30-year department veteran, Captain Sean Land.

The department announced Wednesday on Facebook that Land died that morning, but didn’t go into detail.

“The Land family and the VBFD are interwoven in so many ways and we will mourn together in the coming weeks,” the department said on Facebook “We will also celebrate and remember Sean’s passion for serving his community and his immeasurable contributions to the fire department and the City of Virginia Beach.”

Land, who joined the department in January 1990, had just celebrated 30 years of service this year. He was assigned to Engine Company 17/B in the Sandbridge area.

“This will be a tough time for Sean’s family, his crew, and the entire department,” said Fire Chief David Hutcheson. “It is a significant loss for each of us personally and professionally. I know we will pull together as a family and support each other over the coming weeks.”