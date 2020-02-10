Va. House passes Hampton Roads regional arena bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia House of Delegates has passed legislation that could bring an arena to Hampton Roads through a regional authority.

The House voted 59-38 on Monday to pass Virginia Beach Delegate Jason Miyares’ HB 1102, which would create the Hampton Roads Regional Arena Authority.

It calls for the construction of an arena in either Norfolk, Chesapeake or Virginia Beach, with a minimum of 15,000 seats.

Though an original version of the bill proposed having all seven Hampton Roads cities and other neighboring municipalities as part of the authority, the version that passed the House would permit only Norfolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach as members of the “region.”

The cities would work together to help foot the bill for construction costs.

Meanwhile another bill dealing with financing for a possible Norfolk arena was passed in the State Senate last week.