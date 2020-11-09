Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper, replaces him with counterterrorism director

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) -- A longtime Chesapeake OB-GYN accused of performing multiple unnecessary surgeries on women as part of a health care fraud scheme was found guilty on 52 of 61 charges Monday by a federal jury.

Javaid Perwaiz, who was was arrested in November 2019, had been on trial in federal court since early October. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges.