Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper, replaces him with counterterrorism director

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

President Donald Trump departs the White House to visit outside St. John’s Church in Washington on June 1. Walking behind Trump from left are, Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and named Christopher Miller, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, as Acting Secretary of Defense.

This is a developing story.

