DARE COUNTY, N.C. – A new tornado warning has been issued in Dare County until 9:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado warning is for southeastern Hyde County and south-central Dare County in eastern North Carolina.

As of 9:01 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Portsmouth Village, or 17 miles east of Cedar Island in eastern North Carolina, moving northeast at 50 mph. Radar indicated rotation, according to the National Weather Service.

Locations expected to be impacted include the Ocracoke Lighthouse, the Hatteras Ferry Terminal and the Ocracoke Ferry Terminal.

A tornado warning had previously been issued in Dare County until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At 8:13 p.m., the National Weather Service said there is a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado that is located near Ocracoke, moving northeast at 50 mph.

A wind advisory has been issued for Accomack County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore until midnight.

Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson said the storms to the south of Hampton Roads are moving at 45 mph to the northeast, and they could arrive in the Elizabeth City, N.C. area sometime after 10 p.m.

9 PM Update: These storms have sped up! They are now moving at 60 mph. Because of that, ETA for Elizabeth City and surrounding cities is within an hour. pic.twitter.com/qCIbSKEGPS — Jeff Edmondson (@JeffEdmondsonWX) January 26, 2023

8pm Update: See the storms down to our south? Those are moving at 45 mph to the northeast. We could see them arrive around Elizabeth City sometime after 10pm. Maybe heavy rain and thunder for the Hampton Roads cities. I'll be on air at 10pm on FOX 43, tune in! pic.twitter.com/LFugll2X26 — Jeff Edmondson (@JeffEdmondsonWX) January 26, 2023

Fun radar stuff – This is our ZDR product or differental reflectivity.

See the bright orange/red areas over Chesapeake? Those colors indicate a strong updraft – with rain going up at a quick speed.



We can use this to see a storms strength and if it's growing. pic.twitter.com/Zn8ne2PHFb — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) January 26, 2023

