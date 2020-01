NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) - The City of Norfolk hosted its annual ceremony along with several events honoring the late Dr. King on Monday.

Crowds gathered at the legendary Attucks Theatre in Norfolk Monday morning to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event was free and open to the public.

This year's event featured Reverend Dr. Yvonne Y. Delk as the keynote speaker. Dr. Delk has been a long time ally for human and civil rights across the country.