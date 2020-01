PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY News 10’s Katie Collett has the rundown of the top stories for the afternoon of January 29, 2020.

Read more in the links below:

Officials ID two canoers who died in York County

Police: Man not facing charges after fatal shooting on Woodford Drive in Chesapeake

Police: 21-year-old killed in Monday night shooting in Newport News