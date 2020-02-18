PORSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY News 10’s Lex Gray has the rundown of the top stories for the afternoon of February 18.
Read more in the links below:
- Police ID man fatally shot Saturday on Whitney Court in VB
- VB Police ID man shot to death in parking lot near Town Center
- Comedy fundraiser for fallen NN police officer’s family hopes to ease pain while raising money
Latest Posts
- Top Stories for February 18
- Ryan Newman remains hospitalized after horrific Daytona 500 crash
- Registered sex offender arrested on multiple child porn charges in Portsmouth
- Virginian-Pilot moving newsroom from Norfolk to Newport News
- ‘Crime Pays’ tattoo guy arrested after yet another police pursuit