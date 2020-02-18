Top Stories for February 18

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) - Ryan Newman remains in a Florida hospital on Tuesday following a horrific crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500, according to a new statement from his racing team.

Newman, who is part of the Roush Fenway Racing team, was in the lead in the last lap of overtime on Monday night when his car slammed into the wall and flipped onto its roof. Another car then hit Newman's in the driver's side, sending it skidding upside-down along the track.