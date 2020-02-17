Top Stories for February 17

PORSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY News 10’s Lex Gray has the rundown of the top stories for the afternoon of February 17.
Read more in the links below:
- Assault weapons ban bill shelved by Va. Senate committee; Lawmakers ask Va. Crime Commission to study issue
- 16-year-old, 62-year-old found shot to death inside apartment on Aspin Street in Norfolk
- Shooting on Nottingham Road in Portsmouth leaves one man dead
Latest Posts
- Birthing center at DePaul Hospital will stop delivering babies
- Military Minute: Black History Month Celebration
- Movie Review: The Photograph
- Good Foot Support
- Audience: The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia