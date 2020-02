NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has released a plan to protect migratory birds whose nesting habitat will be affected by the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel expansion project.

About 25,000 migratory birds flock each spring and summer to the HRBT's South Island, which is considered "probably the most significant single water bird colony in the commonwealth of Virginia." However, the nesting site is where construction equipment for the HRBT project will be placed.