PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY News 10’s Katie Collett has the rundown of the top stories for the afternoon of February 12, 2020.

Read more in the links below:

Armed fugitive fatally shot by Maryland officer during US Marshals operation in VB

Deputies in Pasquotank looking for missing man

VB Police: Man charged with attempted rape after attack on Schoolhouse Road