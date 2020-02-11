PORSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY News 10’s Lex Gray has the rundown of the top stories for the afternoon of February 11.
Read more in the links below:
- One dead, another injured in shooting on Research Drive in Hampton
- Bill giving local Va. governments right to relocate Confederate monuments passes in Va. Senate
- One dead, another injured in crash at Magruder Blvd. and Semple Farm Road in Hampton
Latest Top Stories
- Remarkable Women: Jody Hudson
- ‘Couldn’t have wrote it up any better’: NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. talks Dayton 500 strategy
- Man suffering serious injuries following auto-pedestrian crash in Portsmouth
- Top Stories for February 11
- Va. House passes bill to legalize casino gambling in Portsmouth, Norfolk