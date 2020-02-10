Top Stories for February 10

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY News 10’s Don Roberts has the rundown of the top stories for the afternoon of February 10.
Read more in the links below:
- Va. House passes Hampton Roads regional arena bill
- ‘Better than the status quo’: Marijuana decriminalization bill passes in Va. House
- All clear given at Norfolk Naval Shipyard after alarm warned of reported active shooter
Latest Posts
- Florida man shoots own car, then fires into traffic
- 19-year-old man accused of breaking and entering, sexual battery in Williamsburg
- Michigan sheriff arrests fake cop
- Couple says day of their dreams was ‘ripped away’ when wedding venue abruptly closed
- 2 New York officers shot and wounded within hours in ‘assassination’ attempts