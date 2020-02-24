Top Stories: February 24

PORSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY News 10’s Don Roberts has the rundown of the top stories for the afternoon of February 24.
Read more in the links below:
- Katherine Johnson, one of NASA Langley’s ‘Hidden Figures,’ dies at 101
- Wesley Hadsell murder trial to begin Monday in Southampton County
- Three-vehicle accident closes intersection of George Washington Highway and Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth
- Fort Eustis soldier accused of sending nude photos to minor thought age was ‘a typo’, police say
- Korean fried chicken restaurant Bonchon opening 2nd Hampton Roads spot in Virginia Beach
- Virginia woman charged with murder in 3-year-old son’s death