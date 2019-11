PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY News 10’s Don Roberts has the rundown of the top stories for the afternoon of November 12.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.

Read more in the links below:

Longtime state delegate, educator Dr. Mary T. Christian dies at 95

Elevated levels of lead found in 9 additional sites in Virginia Beach schools

VDOT prepared for possible wintry mix in Hampton Roads