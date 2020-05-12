Top Local Headlines | May 12

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY News 10’s Regina Mobley has the rundown of the top local stories for the afternoon of May 12.
Read more in the links below:
- Herring calls on Trump to take immediate action to protect meat and poultry plant workers
- Northam: Northern Va. can delay reopening until at least May 28, rest of state still on track for ‘phase 1’ on May 15
- Police: Death of teenage girl in Virginia Beach Econo Lodge investigated as a homicide
Latest Posts
- Gun control group starts faith-driven push ahead of election
- Hampton Fire & Rescue helps bring ‘sensory bags’ to those living with autism, sensory disorders
- VB human rights commissioner, who resigned after controversial posts online, charged with assaulting family member
- Air Force flyover honoring frontline workers happening Tuesday night in Hampton Roads