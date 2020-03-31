Top Local Headlines | March 31

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY News 10’s Marielena Balouris has the rundown of the top local headlines for the afternoon of March 31.
Read more in the links below:
- Price gouging warning letters sent to more than 40 Virginia businesses by AG Herring
- Sentara stops COVID-19 drive-thru testing, mostly due to 10-day-plus lag in results
- HRT to reduce transportation services during COVID-19 pandemic
- Norfolk police search for Walmart robbery suspect
- US death toll from the virus eclipses China’s official count
- Bon Secours to furlough workers not directly working on COVID-19
- Virginia Beach oral surgeon is using teledentistry to treat patients