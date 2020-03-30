Top Local Headlines | March 30

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY News 10’s Marielena Balouris has the rundown of the top local headlines for the afternoon of March 30.
Read more in the links below:
- Gov. Ralph Northam issues ‘stay at home’ order for Virginia
- NC reports 1,307 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 137 hospitalized
- Virginia launches ‘Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week’ to support business during closures
