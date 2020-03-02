Top local headlines | March 2, 2020

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY News 10’s Don Roberts has the rundown of the top headlines for the afternoon of March 2, 2020.

Read more in the links below:

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories