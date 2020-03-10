Top Local Headlines | March 10

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY News 10’s Katie Collett has the rundown of the top stories for the afternoon of March 10.
Read more in the links below:
- Amazon bringing 1,500 jobs to Hampton Roads with new facilities in Chesapeake, Suffolk
- Virginia Beach couple says they’ve tested positive for coronavirus after cruise to Egypt
- N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper declares State of Emergency amid coronavirus epidemic
- Virginia Beach Health Dept. confirms two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus