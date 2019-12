SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- Suffolk police say they found four children living in filthy conditions inside a couple's home on Holland Road, including a boy tied up in a bathroom.

50-year-old James Ray Peck and 45-year-old April Marie Peck have been charged with abduction and kidnapping, abuse and neglect of children and cruelty and injuries to children. Both are in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.