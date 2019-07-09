Top GOP state senator proposes banning guns from government buildings in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Virginia lawmakers prepare for Tuesday’s special legislative session on gun control, one top Republican has proposed a bill that would ban firearms from any local government building.

Senate Bill 4013, introduced by Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr. (R-James City) on Monday, would toughen the penalty for the possession of any gun or weapon “designed or intended to propel a missile or projectile of any kind,” in a local government building. Sen. Norment’s bill would make any violation a felony, not a misdemeanor as the current law does.

The measure would also expand the ban to all buildings owned or used by a local government. The current law in Virginia only restricts weapons in courthouses.

Virginia Beach City Council declined to support a similar proposed bill floated by Delegate Kelly Fowler last month. In her legislation municipalities would be given the decision to decide themselves if firearms would be banned or not.

Sen. Norment has not yet replied to requests for comment regarding his bill proposal.