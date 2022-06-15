NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Tides will celebrate Pride Month on Wednesday night with a Pride Night in collaboration with Hampton Roads Pride.

First pitch against the Syracuse Mets is set for 6:35 p.m. and the weather is looking perfect for a night of baseball, with temps in the 70s.

Hampton Roads Pride said on Facebook on Wednesday morning that they had a few seats left in their section. Those who ordered special ticket packages with Pride Night socks can pick them up at the Tides team store.

“We are proud to partner with Hampton Roads Pride in support of inclusion, dignity and equality of all people,” the Tides wrote on Facebook.

There are also $5 wine specials for “Wine Down Wednesday” and a car wash special if the Tides win.

The Tides are currently 30-31, for 7th place in the International League East. Syracuse is in last place at 22-38, but have won two straight.

Hampton Roads Pride is hosting many other events throughout Pride Month, including PrideFest 2022 on June 25 in Norfolk.