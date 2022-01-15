The most popular cars in each state

(iSeeCars) – Pickup trucks have once again proven their dominance as the preferred vehicles among American consumers. The Ford F-150 has been America’s best-selling new vehicle for an astounding 40 years, and three additional pickup trucks are also among the top 10 best sellers. Pickup trucks are also popular with used car buyers, with pickups accounting for the top three best-selling used vehicles.
While pickup trucks dominate sales across the country, how do they fare in individual states? To find out, iSeeCars looked at over 17.4 million vehicle sales to determine the most popular used and new cars by state.
Most Popular New Cars By State:
Here are the most popular new vehicles in every state:
|Most Popular New Cars by State -iSeeCars
|State
|Most Popular New Car
|% Share of Total State New Car Sales
|Alabama
|Toyota Camry
|5.4%
|Alaska
|Ram Pickup 1500
|7.0%
|Arizona
|Ram Pickup 1500
|3.1%
|Arkansas
|GMC Sierra 1500
|5.4%
|California
|Honda Civic
|3.9%
|Colorado
|Ford F-150
|4.1%
|Connecticut
|Honda CR-V
|3.2%
|Delaware
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|2.8%
|Florida
|Toyota RAV4
|3.3%
|Georgia
|Ford F-150
|4.3%
|Hawaii
|Nissan Frontier
|4.1%
|Idaho
|Ford F-150
|6.7%
|Illinois
|Hyundai Tucson
|2.5%
|Indiana
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|3.2%
|Iowa
|Ford F-150
|4.7%
|Kansas
|Ford F-150
|5.1%
|Kentucky
|Ram Pickup 1500
|4.2%
|Louisiana
|Ford F-150
|5.2%
|Maine
|Ford F-150
|6.0%
|Maryland
|Honda CR-V
|3.1%
|Massachusetts
|Toyota RAV4
|3.2%
|Michigan
|Ram Pickup 1500
|4.7%
|Minnesota
|Ford F-150
|4.6%
|Mississippi
|Ford F-150
|4.9%
|Missouri
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|3.8%
|Montana
|Ford F-150
|7.7%
|Nebraska
|Ford F-150
|5.0%
|Nevada
|Ram Pickup 1500
|2.8%
|New Hampshire
|Toyota Tacoma
|2.9%
|New Jersey
|Honda CR-V
|2.9%
|New Mexico
|Ford F-150
|4.6%
|New York
|Honda CR-V
|2.6%
|North Carolina
|Toyota Camry
|3.2%
|North Dakota
|Ford F-150
|6.4%
|Ohio
|Ram Pickup 1500
|4.1%
|Oklahoma
|Ford F-150
|5.5%
|Oregon
|Toyota Tacoma
|3.0%
|Pennsylvania
|Honda CR-V
|3.1%
|Rhode Island
|Toyota Highlander
|4.1%
|South Carolina
|Toyota RAV4
|3.5%
|South Dakota
|Ford F-150
|6.8%
|Tennessee
|Ford F-150
|3.3%
|Texas
|Ford F-150
|5.5%
|Utah
|Ford F-150
|4.6%
|Vermont
|Subaru Crosstrek
|4.9%
|Virginia
|Honda CR-V
|2.7%
|Washington
|Toyota Tacoma
|2.8%
|West Virginia
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|4.3%
|Wisconsin
|Ford F-150
|5.2%
|Wyoming
|Ford F-150
|6.3%
- Pickup trucks are the most popular new car in 32 of 50 states.
- The Ford F-150 is the most popular new car in 20 of 50 states.
- Excluding pickup trucks, the most popular new car is the Honda CR-V in 6 states.
- Alabama, California, and North Carolina are the only states to have a passenger car as their most popular vehicle.
Most Popular Used Cars by State:
Here are the most popular used vehicles in every state:
|Most Popular Used Cars by State -iSeeCars
|State
|Most Popular Used Car
|% Share of Total State Used Car Sales
|Alabama
|Ford F-150
|4.4%
|Alaska
|Ford F-150
|5.8%
|Arizona
|Ford F-150
|2.6%
|Arkansas
|Ford F-150
|4.3%
|California
|Honda Civic
|3.9%
|Colorado
|Ford F-150
|4.0%
|Connecticut
|Nissan Rogue
|3.4%
|Delaware
|Ford F-150
|2.7%
|Florida
|Toyota Corolla
|2.9%
|Georgia
|Ford F-150
|3.8%
|Hawaii
|Toyota Tacoma
|5.2%
|Idaho
|Ford F-150
|7.9%
|Illinois
|Ford F-150
|3.0%
|Indiana
|Chevrolet Equinox
|3.7%
|Iowa
|Ford F-150
|5.7%
|Kansas
|Ford F-150
|5.6%
|Kentucky
|Ford F-150
|4.3%
|Louisiana
|Ford F-150
|5.5%
|Maine
|Ford F-150
|5.6%
|Maryland
|Honda Civic
|2.5%
|Massachusetts
|Toyota RAV4
|3.8%
|Michigan
|Chevrolet Equinox
|6.5%
|Minnesota
|Ford F-150
|5.1%
|Mississippi
|Ford F-150
|4.7%
|Missouri
|Ford F-150
|4.5%
|Montana
|Ford F-150
|8.3%
|Nebraska
|Ford F-150
|5.5%
|Nevada
|Ford F-150
|2.2%
|New Hampshire
|Ford F-150
|3.4%
|New Jersey
|Honda Civic
|3.2%
|New Mexico
|Ford F-150
|4.5%
|New York
|Nissan Rogue
|3.4%
|North Carolina
|Ford F-150
|3.2%
|North Dakota
|Ford F-150
|7.6%
|Ohio
|Ford F-150
|3.6%
|Oklahoma
|Ford F-150
|6.3%
|Oregon
|Ford F-150
|3.7%
|Pennsylvania
|Ford F-150
|3.4%
|Rhode Island
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|2.7%
|South Carolina
|Ford F-150
|3.7%
|South Dakota
|Ford F-150
|8.5%
|Tennessee
|Ford F-150
|4.0%
|Texas
|Ford F-150
|4.1%
|Utah
|Ford F-150
|6.2%
|Vermont
|Toyota RAV4
|4.7%
|Virginia
|Ford F-150
|3.2%
|Washington
|Ford F-150
|4.4%
|West Virginia
|Ford F-150
|5.9%
|Wisconsin
|Ford F-150
|5.8%
|Wyoming
|Ford F-150
|8.8%
- Pickup trucks are the most popular used car in 39 of 50 states.
- The Ford F-150 is the most popular used car in 38 of 50 states.
- Excluding pickup trucks, the most popular used car is the Honda Civic in three states.
- The states without pickup trucks as a preferred vehicle are mainly coastal states.
Bottom Line
The ubiquitous Ford F-150 dominates new and used car sales, while additional American pickup trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, the Ram Pickup 1500, the GMC Sierra 1500, and the Toyota Tacoma also appear as the most popular vehicles in multiple states. Thanks to their versatility, pickup trucks have evolved from strictly working vehicles to being embraced as family-friendly haulers. A number of compact pickup trucks recently entered the market, providing consumers with even more options. Pickup trucks remain in-demand vehicles for both new and used car buyers, with no signs of slowing down.
More from iSeeCars.com:
About iSeeCars.com
iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $282 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.
This article, The Most Popular New and Used Cars in Every State originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.