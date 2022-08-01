DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County officials said three deputies were shot Monday around 11 a.m. while delivering paperwork. Additionally, at a news conference Monday night, Wayne County officials confirmed the suspect suffered a fatal gunshot wound inside the house.

At 1:35 p.m., Joel Gillie, Wayne County’s public affairs director said the scene was still active in the 2500 block of Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley with the suspect still inside the residence.

Just before 8 p.m., deputies said the incident was “over” after SWAT team members enter the home and located the suspect. Gillie then began leading a press conference at 8:40 p.m.

The deputies had been sent to the home to serve involuntary commitment papers when the suspect opened fire.

Gillie said one deputy is being treated at Wayne UNC Hospital in Goldsboro while the other two were airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. He did not specify which officials went to which medical facility.

At this time, Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, is in critical condition, while Corporal Andrew Cox, 37, and deputy Alexander Ramon Torres, 27, are in stable condition, Gillie said.

Furthermore, the suspect, 23-year-old Jourdan Hamilton, suffered what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Gillie said.

Editor’s Note: The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office originally released Hamilton’s age as 33.