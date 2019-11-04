Suffolk Police: 3 injured after collision with construction vehicle

Photo courtesy of the Suffolk Police Department.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Suffolk are investigating a motor vehicle accident involving a construction vehicle that left three people injured.

Police say they were called to the 2200 block of Bridge Road Sunday evening for a two-vehicle accident involving a backhoe.

The call came in just after 7 p.m.

Two people from the passenger vehicle and one person from the backhoe were transported to an area hospital.

According to police, the passenger of the vehicle has serious injuries.

The other two passengers have non-life threatening injuries.

Police shut down the roadway for about 30 minutes.

One lane remains closed at this time until further notice.

The accident remains under investigation.

