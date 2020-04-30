State police investigating fatal crash on Eastern Shore

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash on the Eastern Shore on Thursday.

The VSP responded to a single-car crash in the 18000 block of Seaside Road, near Indian Walk Lane southeast of Eastville, at 11:55 a.m. Police believe the a driver hit a tree, causing their truck to catch fire and become fully engulfed in flames, according to a news release.

The driver died as a result of the crash.

Police and fire responders are investigating.

This story is breaking. Check back with WAVY.com for additional details.

Latest posts