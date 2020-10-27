Southeastern Virginia Health System offering free COVID-19 testing, flu shots in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — The Southeastern Virginia Health System will be hosting a free community COVID-19 testing and flu vaccine event in Franklin.
The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m.
It will be at the Franklin Community Health Center located at 1357 Armory Drive.
The event is open to all residents age 12 and up. No appointment is needed and participants do not need to be a patient of Southeastern Virginia Health System.
For more info, call (757) 380-8709.
Latest Posts
- American Heritage Girls in Gloucester needs community help to get wreaths on veterans’ graves
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announce engagement
- 11-vehicle crash inside MMMBT, all northbound lanes closed
- Statewide pumpkin carving contest hopes to keep teens safe on Halloween night
- White Castle will close for 4 hours on Election Day to allow employees to vote