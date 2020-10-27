Southeastern Virginia Health System offering free COVID-19 testing, flu shots in Franklin

A person is tested for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing centre in a car park at Chessington World of Adventures, in Chessington, Greater London, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Britain recorded 14,542 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the highest daily total since the coronavirus outbreak began. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — The Southeastern Virginia Health System will be hosting a free community COVID-19 testing and flu vaccine event in Franklin.

The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m.

It will be at the Franklin Community Health Center located at 1357 Armory Drive.

The event is open to all residents age 12 and up. No appointment is needed and participants do not need to be a patient of Southeastern Virginia Health System.

For more info, call (757) 380-8709.

