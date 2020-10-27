Southeastern Virginia Health System offering free COVID-19 testing, flu shots in Franklin

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A person is tested for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing centre in a car park at Chessington World of Adventures, in Chessington, Greater London, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Britain recorded 14,542 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the highest daily total since the coronavirus outbreak began. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — The Southeastern Virginia Health System will be hosting a free community COVID-19 testing and flu vaccine event in Franklin.

The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m.

It will be at the Franklin Community Health Center located at 1357 Armory Drive.

The event is open to all residents age 12 and up. No appointment is needed and participants do not need to be a patient of Southeastern Virginia Health System.

For more info, call (757) 380-8709.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10