Saying Goodbye

My time here is coming to a close. The last week has been wrapping up my internship and polishing my reel.

These last few weeks have been filled with information. I have spent my last weeks trying out new things. I took a step into the promotions department.

I learned how a topical producer creates a topical. It comes with some talent. He had to fit three stories into 15 seconds. It was interesting to see where he started and ended

The next day I played a role in producing the Hampton Roads Show. I helped guest get their microphones on. I led the studio audience to their seats as well. I shadowed Taylor and Alyssa to see what they do on a daily basis. I also saw a handheld camera operator.

A look at the Hampton Roads Show

I spent a shift with production and learned what it takes behind-the-scenes. It was more complicated than I thought. Seeing the director punch all the buttons had be confused. The only thing I mastered was teleprompter. I even ran the teleprompter for the show!

I have spent a lot of time at the editing bay recently. I have been cooking up some magic for my reel. My reel is my exit project. It has been fun looking back on my progress.

I will end this week by learning about the sales department and shadowing a producer. After this week, I am gone.

I am off to my junior year and one day in another news room…. as a reporter