NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Richneck Elementary School students will return to class Jan. 30, a Newport News Public Schools spokeswoman has confirmed.

The school has been closed since Jan. 6, when police say a 6-year-old student shot Newport News first grade teacher Abby Zwerner.

The Newport News School Board is scheduled to meet in closed session Tuesday to discuss students’ return to the classroom.

Richneck will remain closed through tomorrow, and Newport News Public Schools are closed Jan. 26-27.