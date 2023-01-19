NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – While there has yet to be an established date for Richneck Elementary School students to return to classes, there is a date for them to begin the transition back into the building.

In a message to Richneck Elementary families, new interim principal Karen Lynch said Wednesday, Jan. 25, families can accompany students to visit staff and participate in activities from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., stressing that it will not be an instructional day.

The school has been closed since Jan. 6, when police say a 6-year-old student shot Newport News first grade teacher Abby Zwerner.

Richneck will remain closed Jan. 23-24, and all public schools in Newport News are closed Jan. 26-27. Lynch said she will send a message next week that will include the official return-to-school date for Richneck students.

Lynch said Newport News Public Schools will continue to provide emotional support services for students and families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at Richneck. Students and families can walk-in at any time for these services.

NNPS will also offer after-hour appointments at the administration building from 4 to 6 p.m. Families can call 757-283-7850, ext. 10405 to schedule an appointment. NNPS student support specialists, school social workers or licensed therapists will be offering support services.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 19 families can pick up grab-and-go meals at Richneck consisting of breakfast, lunch and a snack from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Families who want individualized educational packets for their child to work on until school reopens can pick them up in tubs outside on the breezeway beginning Friday.

Lynch introduced herself to Richneck families, noting she has served as a principal in NNPS for 17 years, and that now, she is assigned as an administrator on special assignment at Richneck. She said that “on behalf of the staff, we appreciate your patience as we plan to return learning to Richneck.”