Resolution to expand VA dental care for vets passes in House

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — A bipartisan resolution to expand veterans’ access to dental care passed Monday in the U.S. House of Representatives.

H.J. Res 80, part of the MISSION Act, authorizes the VA to launch 10 pilot programs to use its resources to connect veterans with community-based, pro bono or discounted dental health providers.

The VA had only been able to provide dental services to only 8 percent of veterans enrolled in the VA health care system, with veterans having to meet several service-related requirements to qualify.

“Our veterans and servicemembers sacrificed so much for our country, and they deserve access to comprehensive healthcare which includes access to dental coverage,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria (Va.-2nd) on Monday announcing the resolution’s passage. “I hope this pilot program fills in the coverage gaps within our healthcare system and eventually is expanded to cover more veterans across the country.”

To read more about the pilot programs, visit the Federal Register.