Daniel Glen Printz

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WGHP) — It’s the work of a North Carolina “serial killer” that left a missing South Carolina woman dead, according to Sheriff Hobart Lewis of Greenville County, S.C.

On Wednesday, Lewis said during a news conference that 80-year-old Edna Suttles, who went missing from Granville County on Aug. 7, 2021, was killed by Daniel Glen Printz, 59.

“This investigation uncovered the man responsible, a man who has now been identified as a serial killer, residing in Bostic, North Carolina,” Lewis said.

Printz was sentenced to life in prison without parole after he pleaded guilty to killing Suttles.

“Printz is a monster who has a long history of targeting, kidnapping, and killing women – causing unimaginable loss to his victims and their families,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis for the District of South Carolina in a news release. “He has earned every day of his life sentence, and our communities are safer with him in a prison cell. We are grateful that the Court delivered justice today and we hope it provides some measure of comfort for the victims’ families.”

Sheriff Chris Francis, of Rutherford County, North Carolina, said, “We are glad to see justice served today for these horrible crimes. We are honored to have worked jointly with the FBI, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office during this investigation. I am proud of the work my Investigators did in seeking justice for the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”

Daniel Printz signed his name at the bottom of his plea agreement on June 15, 2022.

Edna Suttles

Suttles, an 80-year-old woman from Travelers Rest, South Carolina, was reported missing after she didn’t show up for work on Aug. 28, 2021.

The day before, Printz had driven from Bostic to Travelers Rest where he met Suttles at a Food Lion located off of U.S. 25. He bought a four-pack of yogurt, and then the two of them went back to Suttles’ home. Later that afternoon, surveillance video showed Printz moving Suttles from her vehicle into his in the Food Lion parking lot. Investigators say she was “visibly sedated.”

He drove her to a nearby Best Western hotel, and another surveillance camera caught video of Printz wiping down the inside and outside of his vehicle. He then drove her back to Bostic.

Using surveillance footage, investigators were able to piece together an approximate timeline.

9:22 a.m. — A Chevrolet Cruze pulls into the Food Lion parking lot.

9:30 a.m. — Suttles drives away from her home in a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

9:38 a.m. — Printz buys a four-pack of yogurt at the Food Lion and scans his frequent shopper card during check out. The card was used to identify him.

9:39 a.m. — Printz walks out of the Food Lion and waves at Suttles. The two appeared to greet one another. A short time later, Printz left with Suttles in her vehicle.

1:43 p.m. — Suttles’ vehicle is seen driving away from her home toward the Food Lion.

2:02 p.m. — Suttles’ vehicle pulls into the Food Lion parking lot, parking on the far part of the lot. Printz exits from the driver’s seat and walks to his vehicle, the Chevrolet Cruze. He moves the Cruze closer to the Cherokee and moves Suttles from the Cherokee into the Cruze.

2:07 p.m. — Printz, leaving Suttles in the Cruze, drives the Cherokee to the nearby Best Western. He wipes down the interior and exterior of her Cherokee before walking away.

2:14 p.m. — He walks back to his vehicle and drives away with Suttles who appears motionless.

On Sept. 9, deputies arrested Printz on a charge of grand larceny for taking Suttles’ vehicle at his home in Bostic. Investigators searched his home and found multiple guns and electronic devices. As a convicted felon, he was not supposed to have the guns, and he was charged with several state firearms violations.

He was interviewed three times after his arrest and was, at first, adamant that “he dropped Suttles off at her residence without leaving the Food Lion parking lot. Printz said that he was a handyman by trade and traveled to see Suttles in relation to his handyman work.” He said he considered her a friend and had visited her multiple times in August. He also said he hired a private investigator to help her with her daughter’s divorce.

He claimed that he wiped down the vehicle because he was “nervous” about being connected with the situation involving the private investigator. He was unable to provide a name for the investigator.

On Sept. 23, investigators searched his home again and found a “unique firearm” belonging to Suttles. The gun had been missing from her home shortly after her disappearance. They also found electronic devices, some of which were hidden in a structure separate from the main home.

On Oct. 9, a civilian reported seeing a box used for raising bees in a remote part of Printz’s property. It was about 75 yards away from the home. Inside the box, investigators found Suttles’ keys and purse, as well as reop, zip-ties, medication, rubber gloves and an empty yogurt cup that contained traces of Lorazepam, Tramadol and Cyclobenzaprine.

On Oct. 13, after investigators confronted him with the knowledge of new evidence found at his property, Printz said he wanted to disclose his “sins” and “come clean.” He said he wanted to reveal details about five deaths and said he could bring law enforcement “within three feet” of Suttles’ body.

Printz led investigators to Suttles’ body on May 16. He had buried her on a nearby property in Rutherford County.

‘Serial killer’

Printz has since been linked to the deaths of Nancy Rego of Gaston County, Delores Sellers of Mecklenburg County and Leigh Goodman of Gaston County, and he admitted to involvement in their deaths or disappearances.

When searching Printz’s home on Sept. 9, investigators found Nancy Rego’s legal documents and bank cards. Rego, who used to live in the Charlotte area, had been missing since late 2017. Her family told deputies that Rego and Printz were dating before she disappeared.

“Since her disappearance, Rego’s family has communicated through email with an individual who purported to be Rego. This individual always declined to meet with or speak to the family, however,” the criminal complaint said.

During the Sept. 9 and 23 searches, investigators also found pill bottles with Rego’s name on them. There were prescriptions for Tramadol, Cyclobenzaprine and Lorazepam, the same three drugs found in the yogurt cup located at Printz’s home.

He was previously convicted of kidnapping a woman in Michigan in 1997. He was sentenced to 13 to 30 years in prison, but he was released in 2009. His parole was terminated in 2011.

Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, whose office participated in the prosecution of this case, said, “Printz’s day of reckoning arrived in a federal courtroom. This man is responsible for the deaths of multiple women and has caused inconceivable pain to their loved ones. A life behind bars is a just outcome.”