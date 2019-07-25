Breaking News
1 dead, another injured in shooting at 7-Eleven on S. Newtown Road in Va. Beach

Portsmouth to extend school days by 10 minutes

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
portsmouth public schools generic logo_1553290884827.jpg.jpg

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools is adding 10 minutes to school days this year to give it more wiggle room for days lost to inclement weather.

The new times are:

High schools: 7:20 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Middle schools: 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

“A” elementary schools: 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. (Douglass Park will go from 8 to 2:50 p.m.)

“B” elementary schools: 9 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Preschools: 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

New Directions Center: 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

To see the complete breakdown, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories