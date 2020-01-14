Police: VB man arrested for string of robberies around Shore Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was behind a series of recent robberies from businesses around Shore Drive, police say.

35-year-old Justin Cassidy was arrested on Monday and charged with five counts of robbery, four counts of use or display a firearm in commission of a felony and five counts of wearing a mask in public.

Police say Cassidy first robbed the Subway at 4801 Shore Drive on January 3 around 8:30 p.m., a location he’d target again on January 11. He also robbed the Waffle House at 5397 Wesleyan Drive twice, police say, on January 8 and 12.

He also robbed a 7-Eleven at 3860 Shore Drive the morning of January 8, police say.

Police didn’t have additional information in the case in a press release Tuesday, but said they’re still investigating and additional charges are expected.

Cassidy was arrested the same day police responded to a robbery at Albano Cleaners at Thoroughgood Road and Pleasure House Road, but police haven’t said whether Cassidy might be linked to that robbery at this time.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.