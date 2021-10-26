Police seeking information in shooting in business parking lot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are asking for help identifying a suspect or suspects in a recent shooting that left a woman injured.

Police said an officer was in the 1000 block of J. Clyde Boulevard on Saturday, Oct. 23 when they heard gunshots nearby.

They then canvassed the area and found several vehicles in a business parking lot that had been damaged by gunfire.

Soon after, police were notified about a 21-year-old woman who had been shot and then taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that there was a party or gathering inside the business. At one point, shots were fired during an altercation in the parking lot.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.