Police seeking individuals involve in grand larceny incident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police say they are seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in a grand larceny incident.

According to reports, the incident happened at the Ding Wing store in the 600 block of East Washington Street on August 6.

Police say money was reportedly stolen from a machine inside the business.

No information have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

  • Courtesy – Suffolk Police
  • Courtesy – Suffolk Police

