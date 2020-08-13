Police: Man dies after his own gun discharges in struggle with State Troopers in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — State Police say a man died after he was shot with his own gun during a struggle with troopers following a police pursuit late Wednesday.

According to Virginia State Police Spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya, around 10:23 p.m. Wednesday a State Trooper tried to stop a vehicle for reckless driving as it was heading westbound on I-264 near Newtown Road. The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop and a police pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit the vehicle got off the interstate and drove into the parking lot of Banbury Lake Village Apartments and struck a parked car.

Police say the suspect ran from the crash scene but was caught by State Troopers after a brief foot chase.

According to police, as Troopers attempted to take the man into custody, he pulled a gun out and started firing. During the struggle one of the bullets hit the suspect. Troopers immediately began first aid but were unable to save the man’s life.

Police say that none of the Troopers involved ever discharged their firearms and no officers were injured in the incident.

The man’s body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

