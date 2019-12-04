Police: Armed robber stole items from delivery driver in Ghent, fired gun in air

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning on Westover Avenue in the Ghent area of Norfolk.

Police say the driver was preparing to make a delivery around 1:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Westover, near Monticello Avenue, when the robber approached. The robber was wearing a mask and armed with a handgun, and took several items from the driver before walking away.

Police say the unidentified robber also fired their gun into the air while fleeing the scene. No one was hurt .

No suspect information is available at this time, but anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.