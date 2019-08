NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg Monday night on Purlieu Drive, near the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Newport News dispatchers say they were notified for shooting in the 500 block of Purlieu Drive at 10 p.m.

There are no other details at this time, including suspect information. Check back for updates.