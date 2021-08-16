Pedestrian struck early Sunday morning on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian was struck early Sunday morning while walking on westbound I-264 at Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach.

Virginia State Police say they responded at 3:11 a.m. and found the pedestrian with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police say a vehicle swerved to avoid the pedestrian and ended up hitting another vehicle. Shortly after, another vehicle heading west struck the pedestrian.

The crash is still under investigation and no other details were released.