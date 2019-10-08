Part of Kempsville Road in Chesapeake to close Tuesday and Wednesday for work after sewage leak

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Lanes of westbound Kempsville Road toward Battlefield Blvd. will be closed from Clearfield Ave. to the nearby underpass to make repairs after Friday night’s “major” sewage leak.

The City of Chesapeake says two left lanes in that section of Kempsville will close Tuesday and Wednesday night from 7 p.m.- 5 a.m. for restoration work.

Chesapeake says the right-most lane will stay open during the work zone hours and the center lane will reopen during the day.

More lane closures will required to restore the roadway to full condition, the city says, and more info will be released.