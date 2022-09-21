NORFOLK, Va. (Release via ODU Athletics) – Old Dominion University Football returns home after a two-game road trip to host Arkansas State in the Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The contests kicks off at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Old Dominion (1-2 Sun Belt) vs. Arkansas State (1-2 Sun Belt) Date Saturday, Sept. 24 • 6 p.m. • Norfolk, Va. • Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium Where to Watch ESPN+ Listen ODU Sports Radio Network Series First Meeting Game Notes Old Dominion A-State

• Zack Kuntz scored on an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:01 left but Brendan Farrell kicked a 26-yard field goal with no time left to give Virginia a 16-14 win over the Monarchs last Saturday

• Arkansas State lost last Saturday at Memphis, 44-32. The Red Wolves are playing their third-straight road game after opening the season with a 58-3 win over Grambling State.

• Old Dominion quarterback Hayden Wolff completed 23-of-37 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

• Ali Jennings and Zack Kuntz combined to catch 13 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns at Virginia. Jennings is fifth in the country with 419 receiving yards.

• Linebacker Jason Henderson had his third-straight second-straight double-digit tackle game to open the season, notching 12 tackles and a tackle for loss.

• This is the first meeting between Old Dominion and Arkansas State.

Den Den Go Crazy

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Denzel Lowry played in one game last year in his true freshman season. The Myrtle Beach Bowl against Tulsa. He was one of nine players in the country last year that a bowl game was their first career game.

Lowry had his best game last Saturday at UVA as he notched five tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

From the Land Down Under

Punter Ethan Duane has continued to be a weapon for ODU so far this season. In the first three games, he has a 42.3 yard average and nine of his punts have been downed inside the 20. He leads the Sun Belt with nine punts downed inside the 20.

Duane by the Numbers

Punts 24 Average 42.3 Inside the 20 9 Fair Caught 7 Return Yards Allowed 20

Kuntz Rises to Occasion

Redshirt junior tight end Zack Kuntz came into last week’s game at Virginia with two catches for 12 yards on the year. He delivered a six reception, 83-yard day and a touchdown. Jennings and Kuntz combined for 13 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Kuntz had 73 catches last year, second most in the country by a tight end.

Back on Track

At East Carolina, Blake Watson had just five carries for 45 yards. He notched six carries for 40 yards on the opening drive last week at Virginia. He recorded his sixth career 20+ carry game and rushed for 70 yards. He registered 53 yards on 12 attempts in the first half.

The 70 yards by Watson is his season-high.