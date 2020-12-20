Old Dominion University’s State of the Commonwealth Report released on Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy released their State of the Commonwealth on Sunday.

Officials with the school say this year’s report highlights much of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on how Virginians live and work to Virginia’s financial future.

“Although our devotion to this work remains steadfast, our enthusiasm, admittedly, has been dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic and the toll it has taken on the commonwealth and nation,” said Robert M. McNab, professor of economics and director of the Dragas Center.

The report is just under 150 pages and focuses on five topics shaping 2020:

COVID-19 and the Commonwealth

The Way We Were: 2010-2019

Feeding Viriginia

Youth Mental Health in Virginia

Virginia’s Opioid Epidemic Continues and COVID-19 May Be Making It Worse

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.