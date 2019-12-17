Northam plan would end safety inspection and slash registration fees, increase gas and tobacco tax

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginians may soon be paying higher gas and tobacco taxes but won’t have to get their cars inspected each year.

Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled a $135 billion, two-year state budget plan Tuesday that includes those ideas.

The proposed gas tax rate would increase by 4 cents per gallon each year for the next three years, from about 22 cents per gallon to 34 cents per gallon, the Virginia Mercury reports. After the three-year period, the tax rate would increase in line with inflation. Northam’s team says it brings Virginia closer to neighboring states such as Maryland, West Virginia and North Carolina, where gas is taxed around 35 cents per gallon.

Northam officials also want to do away with current law that requires drivers pay $20 annually to have their vehicle’s lights, brakes, tires and other functions inspected. They point to lack of data that shows the inspections make roads safer and that many other states don’t require annual inspections.

Plans also call for vehicle registration fees, which range from $40 to $50, to be slashed by 50 percent.

The tobacco tax rate, 30 cents per pack, would also be doubled. Virginia currently has the second-lowest tax rate, second only to Missouri (0.17). The nationwide average tax per pack is about $1.75, though some states such as New York and Rhode Island charge more than $4 per pack.

The plan also proposes hefty new spending to boost early education, clean up the Chesapeake Bay, and reduce health insurance premiums.

The Democratic governor says his budget would also put more money in reserves than the state’s ever had, while addressing areas that have been underfunded for decades.

A better-than-expected economy has given Northam more money to spend on his proposed budget.