Northam holding briefing on coronavirus, Isaias response on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is holding a press conference on Wednesday at 2 p.m. to discuss the commonwealth’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and tropical storm Isaias
Isaias brought damage across Eastern and Central Virginia on Tuesday, especially in the Tidewater region, where several tornadoes touched down.
Virginia’s COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations have also been mostly on the rise, though case numbers are still relatively low compared to other states.
On Wednesday, Virginia became the first state to launch a new app created by Apple and Google that helps notify people of potential exposure. Apple and Google say the app doesn’t use location-tracking technology such as GPS or collect personal information that can be used to identify someone. “Your device will share anonymous tokens via Bluetooth with other COVIDWISE users,” the app says. “If another user you’ve been nearby tests positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period, your app will notify you.”
