North Carolina observing day of mourning for COVID-19 victims on Monday

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina is holding a day of mourning on Monday for the more than 100,000 COVID-19 victims across the United States and nearly 1,000 victims in the Tar Heel State.

“This is an opportunity to remind ourselves that our death count is not just a number, it represents people, communities and families in mourning,” Governor Cooper said. “I encourage North Carolinians to join in this moment of silence in honor of the people we have lost and their loved ones who are struggling in the wake of this cruel virus.”

All state flags will be lowered to half staff in memory of the victims and a religious leaders from organizations from across the country will hold a moment of silence at noon.

Raleigh will also start at curfew on Monday night after two nights of protests.

Protests in the city Sunday night led to direct confrontations with police and tear gas being released by officers to disperse crowds. Several offices and businesses also had their windows smashed. WRAL-TV reports this includes the state’s archives and Transportation department buildings.