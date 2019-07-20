Norfolk police investigating man’s death in Young Terrace as homicide

(WAVY) -- For the first time in 39 years, a person not named Jimmye Laycock will be the head coach for the William & Mary football team when the Tribe hosts Lafayette in its season opener on August 31st.

Mike London comes to Williamsburg after previous head coaching stints at Richmond, Virginia and Howard.

There will be an open quarterback competition when camp opens, with seven players in contention to earn the job.

Whomever is called upon to take the reigns will lead a team that London hopes will keep the defenses on their toes.

"It's an uptempo offense," London said. "The quarterbacks have the opportunity to pull the ball and run, play action passes, all those things, we're going to try to put points on the board."

It's no secret that recruiting at William & Mary can be challenge, but London says he embraces it and he especially wants to make an impact regionally.

"The student athletes are out there, there's a profile of student athlete that can handle the rigors of what William and Mary has to offer academically," London said.

"There's a great nucleus of student athletes in this area and other areas around the state, the DMV area that we talk about all the time, that have those accolades and we're going to go hard after them."