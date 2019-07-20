Norfolk police investigating man’s death in Young Terrace as homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they’re conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home Friday night in the Young Terrace area.
They were notified at 7:10 p.m. after the man was found unresponsive in the 300 block of E. Olney Road. He wasn’t breathing, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
His death was originally ruled undetermined, and police haven’t shared why exactly they believe it’s now a homicide case. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.
There’s no suspect information, but investigators ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.
